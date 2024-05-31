Aston Villa fans set to face a match-day ticket price rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

While the club has announced season tickets will go up in cost by five per cent, following two years of significant increases, it will be subsidised in part by a larger rise in the price of individual match tickets.

A recent meeting of the club’s fan advisory board was told to expect an average increase of around 12 per cent on the price of a match ticket.

The cheapest adult ticket for the eight Premier League fixtures classed as category A this season was £48, while the most expensive was £68. Both are now poised to increase to more than £50 and £70 respectively as part of the new pricing policy.

Category A matches include the visits of the Big Six, Newcastle and Wolves.

Villa will also host four Champions League group stage fixtures after qualifying for Europe’s top club competition for the first time in four decades.

Fans were told these matches will fall under one category, while there is unlikely to be a discount for those who buy tickets for all four games.