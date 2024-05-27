Unai Emery signs new Aston Villa deal

The Spanish head coach has agreed terms on a deal which includes a significant pay rise and will keep him at Villa Park until 2029.

Villa’s billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens wasted no time in meeting with Emery to thrash out terms following the conclusion of the club’s best season for decades, which saw them finish fourth in the Premier League and secure qualification for the Champions League.

It continued the remarkable transformation instigated by Emery since his appointment in October 2022 when Villa sat just above the relegation zone.

The lucrative new contract will make the 52-year-old one of the highest paid managers in Europe and has been agreed just a month after Villa triggered an option to extend his previous deal, following interest from Bayern Munich in his services.

Tying Emery down for the longer term was always top of the summer agenda and talks progressed rapidly in recent days, with Villa’s owners convinced they have a head coach capable of realising their ambition to make the club one of the strongest in Europe.

Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Emery said: “I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club.

“Since I came to Villa with Wes and Nassef we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition.

“All the football structure with Monchi and Damian and the owners, we share the same vision and same goals.

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”