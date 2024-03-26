Aston Villa boss Carla Ward proud despite last-gasp Arsenal defeat

The hosts looked like causing a Women’s Super League upset at Villa Park after Kingswinford’s Ebony Salmon opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time with her second goal in two games.

But the Gunners struck back after the interval, initially as Victoria Pelova levelled nine minutes after the restart.

It looked like Villa would collect a creditable point but the third-placed visitors struck in the 84th and 86th minutes through Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius to down the battling hosts.

Ward, who was watching from the stands due to illness, said: “We knew we were going to have to be resolute, we knew we had to be tight, we’re against a top side with top players.

“It was important we stuck together and dug in, we had to ride a few waves, but we did it well, so it’s frustrating to come away conceding two late goals.

“We changed shape a couple of weeks ago after two heavy defeats, we had to look at what suits what we’ve got and I think we’ve looked a lot better. We probably needed to squeeze up and put a little bit more pressure on them.

“But there’s a lot of pride in the players, they put a shift in and deserve a lot of credit.”

Villa won 2-1 at Everton the previous weekend after heavy defeats against Arsenal, in the Super League Cup semi-final, and Liverpool. Ward’s side are seventh in the standings, six points adrift of Tottenham in sixth with five games of the season remaining. They welcome ninth-placed Leicester to Bescot on Saturday (12.30pm).

Sporting Khalsa remain one point clear of Loughborough Lightning at the top of National Division Division One Midlands after a 5-0 win at lowly Leek.

A dominant second half wore down the Staffordshire hosts after Layla Kennerley had given Khalsa a half-time lead.

Kennerley struck a second just before the hour before a double from substitute Lowri Walker made the points safe. Laura Smith added a late fifth.

Title-chasing Lye Town missed a chance to take advantage of a rare slip by leaders Worcester City in West Midlands Premier.

Lye could only draw 1-1 at second-bottom Coventry Sphinx with Britanee Lote on target. Worcester lost 4-1 at home by Shrewsbury.

Kidderminster Harriers strengthened their mid-table position of sixth with a 2-1 comeback win at Solihull Sporting. Amber Lawrence and Georgia Marrett hit back as the visitors trailed at half-time, with goalkeeper Amie Preston in fine form.

Sorry Darlaston Town are yet to register a point this season and lost 13-0 at home to leaders AFC Telford in Division One North. Rosie Hargreaves scored four as Walsall Wood beat Lichfield City Reserves 7-0 in West Midlands Cup action.