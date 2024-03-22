Aston Villa defender suffers injury blow on international duty

Cash collided with an advertising hoarding during Poland's 5-1 win over Estonia on Thursday evening and was forced off at half-time after attempting to soldier on following treatment.

"It's probably a little worse for Matty," Poland boss Michal Probierz said after the win. "We will make a decision later with your doctor."

The defender has since taken to Instagram to offer an update, with his fitness a major concern ahead of Villa's next fixture against Wolves on March 30.

"A great night in Warsaw ended in a bad one for me," he wrote.

"Best of luck in the final everyone. Let's go Polska! One more."

Cash has scored four goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this term.