Aston Villa goalkeeper ruled out for the rest of season

Villa said the 24-year-old Netherlands international had a successful operation after sustaining a hip issue prior to the 4-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal earlier this month.

Anna Leat played in goal for Carla Ward’s side in that game and Saturday’s 2-1 WSL win at Everton.

Van Domselaar was signed by the midlands club from FC Twente last summer.

She has joined a list of sidelined Villa players that also includes defender Lucy Parker, recovering after undergoing ankle surgery in January, and midfielder Lucy Staniforth, who sustained an injury the same month that ruled her out for the remainder of the campaign.