Spanish international fires Aston Villa warning

Unai Emery’s team have entered the international break fourth in the table with a three-point lead over closest challengers Tottenham following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Villa, who are also through to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, start the final run-in when they host Wolves on Saturday week with defender Torres acknowledging the most crucial part of the campaign now lies ahead.

He told VillaTV: “We’re fourth in the league, we’re working from the beginning of the season to be in this position at this moment. So, we’re happy.

“We’re in the quarter-finals of the Conference League, which is important for us.