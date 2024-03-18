Spanish international fires Aston Villa warning
Pau Torres believes the best is yet to come from Villa as they chase Champions League football over the season’s final two months.
Unai Emery’s team have entered the international break fourth in the table with a three-point lead over closest challengers Tottenham following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham.
Villa, who are also through to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, start the final run-in when they host Wolves on Saturday week with defender Torres acknowledging the most crucial part of the campaign now lies ahead.
He told VillaTV: “We’re fourth in the league, we’re working from the beginning of the season to be in this position at this moment. So, we’re happy.
“We’re in the quarter-finals of the Conference League, which is important for us.