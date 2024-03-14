Unai Emery gives latest update on Ollie Watkins after injury scare

Top scorer Watkins set Emery’s team on their way to a first European quarter-final since 1998 when he headed the opener in Thursday’s Europa Conference League last-16 second leg.

But he then came off just past the half-hour mark as the result of a knee injury sustained when challenging goalkeeper Diant Ramaj earlier on the night.

Emery later described the injury as “no more than a cut” and claimed the striker could be available for Sunday’s Premier League trip to West Ham.

“At the beginning it’s no more than a cut on the knee,” said Emery. “Maybe he could be available for Sunday but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Watkins played on for more than 15 minutes after having his knee bandaged, heading the opener from Douglas Luiz’s corner.

Leon Bailey, Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby then all found the net in the second half as Villa secured a 4-0 aggregate win.

“Tonight was a brilliant night for the whole team and the fans,” said Bailey. “The atmosphere was brilliant.

"We're really happy with the result. We showed good character and spirit. We made it very difficult for them tonight.

"I was happy I could get the second goal, it was much needed.

"It's an exciting moment for everyone. We should all be proud of where we are. We've worked very hard to be where we are.

“Enjoy the moment and stay humble and hopefully we can move further."

On Ollie Watkins' injury, Bailey said: "It looked really bad when I saw it. It was an open wound. I didn't want him to come off but Jhon Duran did brilliantly. It was sad to see him come off."