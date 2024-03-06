Ezri Konsa on one of the keys to Aston Villa's Champions League challenge

Saturday’s 3-2 win at Luton was the fourth time Unai Emery’s men have scored in the 85th minute or later to claim victory in the league.

Lucas Digne headed home to earn Villa a third straight win after the hosts had come roaring back from 2-0 down.

Konsa, returning from nearly a month out with a knee injury, explained how there was no sense of panic when a match in which Villa had been cruising suddenly became a battle.

“I feel like, with us, our mentality has really changed,” he said.

“We didn’t let it faze us when they scored their second goal. You can see the boss on the side trying to calm us down and I’m trying to do the same.

“I think we believe in ourselves as a squad that no matter the result, we can come back.

“That’s what we did on Saturday. We showed fight and togetherness.”