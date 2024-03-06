Ajax v Aston Villa: Matt Maher's predicted line-up
Villa resume their Europa Conference League campaign when they visit Ajax on Thursday night.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
The last-16 first leg tie comes just three days before Unai Emery's team host Tottenham in a mammoth Premier League tie.
But with the Conference League offering Villa the chance to end a 28-year wait for a major trophy, a strong line-up is expected in Amsterdam.
EMI MARTINEZ
The Argentina international was rested for the final two matches in the group stages but should be in the team here.
MATTY CASH
The past month has seen the right-back find his best form of the season. Looks to have rediscovered some confidence after a period in and out of the team.
EZRI KONSA