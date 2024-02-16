Clubs interested in former Aston Villa and TNS goal ace Brad Young

According to reports, English Championship outfit Rotherham United, Scottish Premier League side Hearts and German Bundesliga club Augsburg are among those who could make a move for Young.

The 21-year-old former Aston Villa front man has scored 22 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions since signing for the Saints last summer.

He scored the winner in TNS’s most recent win in the Cymru Premier, at Bala Town last Friday night, as well as firing them past Falkirk to the SPFL Trust Trophy final earlier this month.

TNS travel to Briton Ferry in the quarter-finals of the JD Welsh Cup tonight (7.30pm).