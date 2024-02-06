Unai Emery proud of Aston Villa despite big setbacks

Villa lost Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings at the start of the season, while left-back Alex Moreno did not play until November and midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been limited to just four Premier League starts.

But it has not stopped Villa enjoying their best season to this point in more than a decade.

They currently sit fourth in the table, are through to the last-16 of the Europa Conference League and host Chelsea tomorrow night in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Forward Morgan Rogers was Villa’s only major signing of the January transfer window, but Emery reckons the resilience of his squad has already been shown. He said: “We finished the pre-season and the transfer window and we had two important injuries with Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia. It was a tough moment.

“I always try to work with every player on being ready and understanding our tactical idea and being demanding as well to be consistent in it.

“We had two players out as well with Ramsey and Alex Moreno. Even Ramsey now is getting better but he has not really been consistent the first part of the season.

“We were successful without some very important players – Mings, Buendia, Ramsey and Moreno. This is the example for everybody.”

Emery declared himself happy with Villa’s “intelligent” work during a month when their spending was restricted by the need to remain within the league’s profit and sustainability limits.

The focus was on recruiting young players with 23-year-old Australian goalkeeper Joe Gauci, who arrived from Adelaide United for £1.2m, the eldest of four signings.

“We were extremely aware about the analysis of how we could improve the squad and how we could give players chances and confidence to show it,” he said.

“We decided with Joe (Gauci) on a young goalkeeper with potential and then with Morgan joining us.

“And we decided with the young players we have in the academy here – Omari (Kellyman) and other players who are practising with us a lot. We have to get the responsibility to support and help them – give them chances.”