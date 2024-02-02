Aston Villa conclude deadline day with deal for Australia goalkeeper

The 23-year-old has joined from Adelaide United for an initial £1.3million fee, signing a contract through to 2028.

Gauci is currently at the Asia Cup with his national team and will join Villa at the end of the tournament, once he has acquired a visa.

Villa had been looking for a young goalkeeper capable of providing back-up and challenging Robin Olsen for the No.2 position behind Emi Martinez.

Filip Marschall, who made his senior debut in this season’s Europa Conference League, joined MK Dons on loan earlier in the window.

Gauci is Villa’s fourth and final signing of the window and also the eldest, after a month where the club have placed their focus on recruiting players for the long-term

Forward Morgan Rogers became their most high-profile purchase when he completed a deadline day move from Middlesbrough in a deal which could eventually be worth £15m.

Teenage left-back Lino Sousa has also arrived from Arsenal and immediately departed on loan to Plymouth on loan.

Villa signed another 19-year-old, Serbia youth international right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic, in a £6.6m deal earlier in the window.