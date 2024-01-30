Aston Villa player ratings v Newcastle: Number of fives in poor defeat

Emi Martinez 6

Produced a top save to keep out Gordon in the first half - and denied Longstaff a fourth from point blank range. Could have done little about the goals.

Matty Cash 5

Started brightly, linking well with Diaby and had an effort saved. However, played Schar onside for the second goal, and was too easily dispossessed in the build up to the third.

Ezri Konsa 5

Almost got caught out with a ball over the top for Gordon in the first half, and along with Luiz, was guilty of not doing enough to stop the opener. Also failed to prevent the cross for the third.

Clement Lenglet 6

Produced a top block to deny Longstaff from close range in the first half, and prevented Schar from grabbing a hat-trick in the second half.

Alex Moreno 5

Did get into good areas in the first half at times, but like many in claret and blue, he didn't make a big enough impact. Got caught out for third goal, which ended up re-bounding in off him.

John McGinn 7

One of the better Villa performers on the night. Was the only one who looked like creating anything in the first half. Missed a golden chance with his head late in the half. Kept getting on the ball after the third, and played a hand in the goal with a pin point pass for McGinn.

Boubacar Kamara 5

Produced some neat and tidy touches in the first period - but couldn't get into the game and influence things. Taken off just after the hour mark.

Douglas Luiz 5

Played in Kamara in the first half with a superb splitting pass over the top of the visitors' defence. But was way off his usual best and lost Schar too easily for the opener.

Youri Tielemans 6

Wasn't involved in an awful lot in the first half - although Villa collectively produced very little in the opening 45 minutes. Played in Diaby early on with a defence splitting pass, and produced another quality pass that almost played in Watkins in the second.

Moussa Diaby 5

A poor evening for Diaby. Had a golden chance to shoot midway through the half but strangely decided to square it when he needed to be more selfish. Had a big chance in the second half but couldn't put enough on the finish, and was then hooked just after the hour.

Ollie Watkins 7

Suffered from a lack of service in the first half. Superb run and finish for the goal and was unfortunate his deft finish soon after was chalked off for a marginal offside.

Subs

63 Leon Bailey for Diaby 7

Changed the feel of the game when he came on. Set up Cash for a chance, and produced a superb touch and cross for the goal. Also created other dangerous openings.

63 Nicolo Zaniolo for Tielemans 5

Failed to really make an impact on the game

63 Jacob Ramsey for Kamara 5

Ramsey was also another who couldn't really put a stamp on things after coming off the bench