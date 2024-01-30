Aston Villa boss Unai Emery makes firm Jacob Ramsey stance amid speculation

Reports yesterday claimed Ramsey was a target for Newcastle and Bayern Munich but while Emery is not surprised the England under-21 international is the subject of attention, he has no intention of letting him go.

“I am not thinking about letting him leave, even in the case some teams are offering us a lot,” said Emery.

“Right now I don’t want that – I completely don’t want that. I want to work with him and try and help him increase his level because I am selfish and I want him at his best for me.

“We can both benefit from that. His future now is with Aston Villa. In all my conversations with him his commitment to Aston Villa is clear.”