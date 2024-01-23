Red Star Belgrade's Kosta Nedeljkovic impressed by Aston Villa offer

The 18-year-old right-back is poised to join from Red Star Belgrade in an initial £6.6million deal and will spend the rest of the season on loan with the Serbian club.

Villa are also pushing to sign forward Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough and want to recruit 22-year-old goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson from Elfsborg before next week’s deadline.

Nedeljovic said: “This kind of offer from Aston Villa is extremely impressive to me, I am very excited and it means a lot to my self-confidence.

“I have six months to prepare as well as possible, to go there as a mature and ready player, to provide much better games from July.”