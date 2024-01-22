Aston Villa target still in Boro squad

Halesowen-born Rogers, 21,played in Boro’s 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham on Saturday and Carrick says he expects him to be in the squad for their Carabao Cup second leg clash at Chelsea tomorrow. Rogers’ situation remains a hot top but Carrick insisted nothing had changed in the 24 hours since he was last asked about the situation.

Carrick said after the Rotherham game, in which Rogers played the full 90 minutes: “It’s that funny season, there’s rumours and speculation. Morgan played well, there’s no reason not to play him, he’s our player and a massive part of the group. You get on with the job. This is what we do.

“I’m only interested in the players I’ve got to choose from.”