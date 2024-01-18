Aston Villa move for ex-West Brom starlet

The 21-year-old Albion academy product is the primary target for Unai Emery in the January window and Villa are understood to have lodged a bid.

Halesowen-born Rogers has scored six goals in 31 appearances for the Championship club since joining from Manchester City last summer. He spent the previous two years at the Etihad Stadium after leaving the Baggies in 2021.

Rogers' ability to play in a variety of attacking positions is thought to be of particular appeal to Emery, who watched him play for Boro in Villa's 1-0 FA Cup win at the Riverside earlier this month.

Villa are already on course to complete the signing of right-back Kosta Neveljkovic from Red Star Belgrade.