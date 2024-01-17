Jhon Duran: I'm focused on firing Aston Villa into Champions League

The Colombia international’s future has been the subject of some speculation this month with AC Milan among several suitors believed to be keeping tabs on his situation. Chelsea have also been credited with an interest.

But Villa are only prepared to let Duran depart if they can bring in a replacement and the increasing likelihood is the 20-year-old will remain at the club.

Speaking to Colombia’s Win Sports TV, Duran played down talk of a move away.

“I have my head in Aston Villa,” he said. “I’m not really interested in those (links to other clubs), I mainly stay away from social media and focus on family.

“I am not aware of interests in AC Milan or Chelsea. They are giant clubs, but I have no knowledge of anything.”

Duran joined Villa from Chicago Fire 12 months ago for an initial £15.4million and has scored four goals in 35 appearances, the vast majority of those coming off the bench. Villa sit third in the Premier League and Duran continued: “The moment we are having and the team is very important. We are fighting for the Champions League positions. It is excellent to be there and it is the best league in the world and everyone wants to join.

“We will continue to work to stay at the top of the table and we continue to focus on the goal of playing Champions League football.”

Former Villa wideman Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement at the age of 36.

Snodgrass spent just one season at Villa Park on loan from West Ham in 2017-18 but proved a hugely popular figure with supporters, scoring seven goals in 43 appearances for a team eventually beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

The Scotland international also played for Albion, Leeds, Norwich and Hull and had most recently been at Hearts, his career spanning two decades and featuring more than 600 appearances.

“A huge thank you to the supporters who drove me forward and supported me through good and bad times,” wrote Snodgrass. “I always tried to play for the badge.”