Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Everton: Sixes and sevens on frustrating day

Emi Martinez 8

Mostly a spectator for all but the 30 seconds when he pulled off two terrific saves. Just a second away clean sheet of the season.

Ezri Konsa 7

Good defensively but less of a factor in the final third. No defender better at easing the pressure by winning a foul.

Diego Carlos 7

An encouraging return to form for the centre-back. Blotted his copybook with some needless fouls which disrupted Villa attacks.

Clement Lenglet 6

A fifth consecutive start. This was among his better performances, though he was caught out for Calvert-Lewin’s big chance.

Alex Moreno 7

Robbed of a fine goal by Bailey being just a fraction offside. Got into some great positions in attack. Getting back to his best.

Leon Bailey 6

Forced Pickford into a brilliant save in the first half but other than that struggled to get into the game. Link-up with Diaby not as creative as hoped.

Douglas Luiz 6

Hasn’t quite been on top form in recent weeks and this was another such performance. Not bad but not at his levels of the opening months.

Boubacar Kamara 7

His first Premier League appearance for four weeks was a very good one. Helped Villa take command of midfield for long spells.

John McGinn 6

Started on the left, before moving to the right in the second half. Sent a curling effort just wide of the post in a mixed showing.

Moussa Diaby 5

Struggling for form and confidence. Got into some nice positions but frequently seemed to hesitate at the vital moment.

Ollie Watkins 6

Brought a smart save from Pickford and then sent an effort wide from an even tighter angle. Got through loads of work but never had a big chance.

Substitutes

Youri Tielemans 6 (for Bailey, 64), Jhon Duran 7 (for Diaby, 64), Matty Cash 7 (for Carlos, 74), Nicolo Zaniolo (for McGinn, 89) Subs not used: Dendoncker, Iroegbunam, Wright (gk), Marschall (gk).