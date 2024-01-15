Analysis: Opportunity missed for Aston Villa but a point could prove priceless

In terms of the Premier League title race, it was definitely the latter. Having dropped to third following Manchester City’s 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday, Unai Emery’s men remain there having failed to find a way past a stubborn Everton at Goodison Park. By the time they next play in the league against Newcastle a fortnight tomorrow, they may be five points off the summit.

Yet in terms of the contest for a top-four finish, where the pressure to claim every possible point is not quite so relentless, it was a result you could just about stomach. Come the end of May, it is possible the two superb saves pulled off in the space of 30 seconds by Emi Martinez on route to just his second away clean sheet of the campaign might be considered even more important.

The stops to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner were the Villa goalkeeper’s only serious exertions of a match his team largely dominated in terms of possession and chances.

But having recently been masters of the late show, they were unable to conjure a moment of magic against the Toffees and were kept scoreless for just the third time this season and the first time since November. All three blanks have been drawn on the road. Substitute Jhon Duran sent their final two chances wide of either post as Unai Emery experienced a 0-0 draw for the first time as a Premier League manager.