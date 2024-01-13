Aston Villa boss Unai Emery proud of all after manager of the month prize

The Spaniard, who also picked up the prize last April, is the first Villa boss since Martin O’Neill to win it twice.

It comes after a month in which Villa won four out of seven league matches to move into the title race, including back-to-back home wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in the space of 72 hours.

Emery said: “I am thankful and very proud of our work, not only myself but the work of every coach and every member of staff here. They are supporting me and giving me the chance to do the work we are doing.”

Villa could be boosted by the returns of Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans for tomorrow’s match at Everton.