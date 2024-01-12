Aston Villa bring in former Barcelona youth coach

The former La Masia man will be Villa’s new under-21 head coach having previously held positions with clubs in Hong Kong, Australia, India and the USA, while he also worked as head coach for the Australian Olympic team.

Meanwhile, right-back Matty Cash has hailed the impact of Unai Emery at Villa.

“He’s helping me massively individually and I think what he does for the team and the information and the detail he goes into helps players – you can see the results we’re picking up,” said Cash. “And the way we’re going and the way we’re playing is a credit to him. Everyone has jumped on board and it’s going really good.”