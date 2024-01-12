Aston Villa boss Unai Emery named December's Premier League manager of the month

The Spaniard has led Villa to success first half of the season - with the club currently sitting second in the table.

His award for December comes on the back of a stellar month, which saw Villa win back to back games at Villa Park in the space of four days against title favourites Man City and Arsenal.

In a busy month, they also picked up wins over Brentford and Burnley, with draws against Sheffield United and Bournemouth helping them take 14 points from a possible 21, a run which saw them end the year in second.

Emery last scooped the manager of the month award back in April.