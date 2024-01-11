Ex-boss Paul Lambert has warning for Aston Villa's rivals

The Scot, who managed the club between 2012 and 2015, believes Unai Emery’s men are serious contenders and has tipped them for at least a top-four finish.

Villa sit second in the table ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton and speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Lambert said: “You have to consider Aston Villa as title challengers. They look really good at home, and they’re picking up points away from home, too.

“Villa are in second place right now, so you can’t underestimate them. Unai Emery plays it really well, and those supporters fancy their team’s chances.

“You wouldn’t write Villa off in this title race.”