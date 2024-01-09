Aston Villa working on £6.6m full-back

The 18-year-old Serbia youth international would remain with Red Star until the end of the season as part of the agreement, before joining up with Villa in the summer.

Nedeljkovic has enjoyed a breakthrough season in his homeland, making 16 appearances for Red Star including four in the Champions League, starting last month’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City.

Villa have been scouting right-backs and Nedeljkovic is seen as a player with huge potential. He would become the club’s first signing of a January transfer window which has been quiet to this point.

Though further arrivals have not completely been ruled out, the club’s current focus is on outgoings with winger Bertrand Traore and defender Calum Chambers both told they can leave.