Express & Star
Close

Aston Villa have plan for in-form winger Leon Bailey's future

Villa are expected to enter talks with Leon Bailey over a new contract.

By Matt Maher
Published
Leon Bailey

The Jamaica international is enjoying comfortably his best season since arriving in a £25million deal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 and has played a key role in Villa’s success both in the Premier League and Europe.

Bailey has scored nine goals in 26 appearances in all competitions, including the winner in last month’s stunning 1-0 victory against Manchester City.

The 26-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of next season and Villa are keen for him to join Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins in committing his long-term future to the club.

Unai Emery’s team return to action when they visit Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round, hunting their first win in the competition since 2016.

Similar stories
Most popular