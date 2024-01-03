Kerr Smith pens new Aston Villa contract and then heads to Scotland

The defender, who joined Villa from Dundee United in January 2022, made his senior debut in Scotland at the age of 16.

The Scotland under-19 international went onto make 12 senior appearances for the Terrors, before he completed his switch to England.

St Johnstone sit third from bottom in the Scottish top-flight and are winless in three games.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy have linked Villa forward Jhon Duran with a loan move to AC Milan.