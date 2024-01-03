Aston Villa's Emi Martinez included in illustrious shortlist

Stourbridge-born Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham is also on the 23-strong shortlist following a vote by members of the global players’ union.

The “world XI” will be named at the The Best Fifa football awards, due to take place in London later this month.

Martinez is one of three goalkeepers on the shortlist with Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City’s Ederson.

The Argentina international was named goalkeeper of the year for 2022 at The Best awards last February, though he has not been nominated for that particular prize this time around.

Players are the team of the year shortlist received the most votes from their peers for their performances from December 19 2022 – the day after the World Cup final – through to August 20 last year.

Bellingham, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid last summer for an initial £88.5million, is one of four England players on the list along with Harry Kane, John Stones and Kyle Walker. Three midfielders will be selected in the final XI.