Unai Emery has key message for Aston Villa players after Manchester United comeback

Villa led 2-0 at the break before being overpowered by the hosts in the second half and falling to a loss which ranks as comfortably the lowest point of a mostly excellent season so far.

Emery, whose team have now gone two matches without a win for the first time this term, remains focused on the bigger picture, pointing out Villa have reached the midway point of the season in a “brilliant” position sat third in the Premier League.

The head coach, who has consistently played down chances of mounting a surprise challenge for the title, views the collapse at Old Trafford as simply another step in their development.

He explained: “It is another experience, sometimes being successful and sometimes not successful. In the process we are in, football is very difficult and today we were analysing with the squad the top ten positions in the Premier League.

“It is very difficult to keep it. To be a contender in the top ten and trying to introduce in the top seven and then contender in the day 32 to fight for top five or four, it is amazing, but very difficult. We want to try to increase the level we are doing and being more and more demanding in how we are building the structure.”

Goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker appeared to have put Villa, who had not dropped a point from a winning position prior to Tuesday night, in complete control but they were ultimately the architects of their own downfall as mistakes allowed United back in.

Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal after the visitors lost possession in their own half and then added a second when Villa were again caught cold. Rasmus Holjund’s winner, nine minutes from time, came from a corner Emery’s men conceded after trying to pass out from the back.

Defeat snapped a 10-match unbeaten run for Villa and after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United was the second disappointing result in a matter of days.

Emery, however, defended his decision to maintain an aggressive approach and a high defensive line, even when it became apparent momentum was beginning to shift.

The head coach had a point when he noted Villa were close to catching United cold straight after both of Garnacho’s goals.

Andre Onana’s save to deny Leon Bailey and Jonny Evans’ brilliant goal line clearance of a McGinn shot proved critical moments.

“Their first goal really was the key in the match, and then the two chances we created,” said Emery. “If we scored one goal in that moment, again our reaction and our mentality could be again strong to keep the result.

“We didn’t do it and we conceded more chances for them to score. At the end, we have to accept it.”