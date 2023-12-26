Key Aston Villa man struggling for United test

Torres missed Friday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United due to an ankle injury and though the issue is not thought to be serious, boss Unai Emery admitted it may be “difficult” for the Spain international to be recover in time for the trip to Old Trafford.

Clement Lenglet is again ready to deputise after making his first Premier League appearance of the season against the Blades, while Emery will consider handing Leander Dendoncker a maiden league start of the campaign, with Boubacar Kamara still missing through suspension.

Villa will be without Matty Cash after the full-back picked up his fifth booking of the season on Friday night.