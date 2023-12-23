Nicolo Zaniolo hoping for Aston Villa lift-off after breaking Premier League duck

The Italy international stoppage time equaliser in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United was his first league goal since joining on a season-long loan from Galatasaray in August.

Zaniolo failed to score in his first 16 appearances before getting off the mark against Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League earlier this month and also endured a difficult time off the pitch, after being interviewed by Italian police investigating a betting scandal.

But he is now eager to kick on over the second half of the season to help Villa maintain their surprise Premier League title challenge.

“I am delighted with my first Premier League goal, following my first in Europe,” he said.

“Obviously, scoring goals is a big part of my game. It has taken me a while but I am hoping now with two goals in the last two weeks I can start contributing.

“That is what I am here for. I am here to score goals. I am here to take chances. It’s been a difficult start in terms of not playing every game but that is how it is when you have a big squad and are getting used to a new league and learning the way the manager wants to play.”

Villa are back in action on Boxing Day when they visit Manchester United, aiming for just their third win at Old Trafford since 1983.

Zaniolo said: “We won at Tottenham and beat Manchester City and Arsenal. That has certainly given us the confidence we can go and win against the big teams. We have also lost against the big teams. It shows we can compete but these are never easy games.

“When you drop two points, you want to make it up in the next game and we can get a win there it will make up for Friday night.”