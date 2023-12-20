Aston Villa to unveil a new club crest

After deciding not to carry the redesigned round badge beyond this season, Villa have been working on a new design.

And that will soon be revealed for all to see.

“The crest is for the fan,” Heck said in a wide-ranging interview, with Villa TV. “It is worn by the players and it is for the fan. We are passing it over to them to decide what is best. It is going to be great for the club and for the next 150 years.

“The hope is that the crest will be shown to all fans when it will be complete this winter. I expect that to be in a few weeks. I am very excited to see how that goes.

“I will say that the crest will be on the kit come summertime. I think you will find a lot of interesting new aspects to the kit come summer, including maybe the 150th marque.”