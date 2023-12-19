Aston Villa put £100m expansion on hold to 're-evaluate plans'

Work to completely rebuild the North Stand, increasing the capacity beyond 50,000, was expected to start next summer.

But in a video address posted on Villa’s official website, the club’s president of business operations Chris Heck said the project was now being re-evaluated.

Heck, appointed last May after planning permission for the rebuild had already been granted, claims to have become “concerned” the club were trying to add “too many seats, too fast.”

Villa Park’s current capacity of 42,600 would have been reduced to around 34,000 while the work took place.

Unai Emery’s team currently sit third in the Premier League, just one point off top spot, recently setting a new club record of 15 consecutive home league wins.

Heck explained: “We have 42,000 seats. A substantial amount. To add on 10,000 right now doesn’t seem practical to me.

“We talk about Villa Park being a fortress. It is true. I think it would be a bad idea to tear down one of the stands for two years while we are playing like we are.

“Going forward, I think everything should be about all fans and not just one particular stand.”

Heck said Villa also had worries about how the infrastructure around the stadium would cope with increased capacity. The club have been lobbying the local authorities to make improvements to Witton Station.

Heck continued: “They are extremely ambitious ideas. During the summer months I became concerned we were adding too many seats too fast.

“I believe it was important we took a step back and re-evaluate what is best for our fans.

“I mention this with the transportation and the parking situation.”

Heck’s announcement casts doubt on whether Villa Park will still be able to host matches at Euro 2028, after being selected as part of the UK and Ireland’s successful bid.

The proposed redevelopment included an upgrade of facilities within the Trinity Road Stand, in order to bring them up to Uefa compliance. Under the governing body’s regulations, any rebuild would need to be trialled for one season before the competition.