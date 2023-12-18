Aston Villa want action on Ollie Watkins fan abuse

Watkins bagged the winner against his former club and marked the goal by pointing at the crowd, sparking the first several player melees during a chaotic finish in west London.

The striker, who played for the Bees for three years between 2017 and 2020, later claimed a fan had been directing abuse at him throughout the match.

It is believed the abuse concerned a member of the player’s family. A Villa statement after the match read: “Aston Villa FC wants to express its support for Ollie Watkins and with the utmost respect for the big majority of Brentford fans and for the club, we ask the authorities to investigate this incident to find this individual. Zero tolerance to abuse in football.”

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins gestures to the Brentford fans

Speaking himself about the celebration after the match, Watkins said: “It was a feisty game, it spurred from my celebration but that’s not down to a lack of respect for the fans.

“I’ve not got a bad word to say against them. But there was one person who was abusing me all game, the celebration wasn’t to anyone else but him.”

Villa boss Unai Emery said he would be reviewing his players’ conduct in the closing stages after midfielder Boubacar Kamara was sent-off for lashing out at Brentford’s Yehor Yarmoliuk.

The hosts had already seen Ben Mee sent-off with 19 minutes remaining, sparking a Villa comeback as Alex Moreno and then Watkins found the net.