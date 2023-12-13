Unai Emery still pushing for more at Aston Villa

High-flying Villa visit Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League tomorrow before continuing their Premier League campaign at Brentford on Sunday.

Emery’s men sit just two points behind leaders Liverpool after back-to-back statement wins over Manchester City and Arsenal but the head coach is determined to take things one match at a time and has urged players to keep their feet on the ground.

“I think we are increasing our level but we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We have to build a team, increase our level and get better.”

Emery expects a tough test at Brentford, where Villa will look to continue an improvement in their away form which has seen them take four points from the last two matches on the road. Midfielder Douglas Luiz and left-back Lucas Digne, who have started every league game so far, will both miss out through suspension.

“When we played Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton [Wanderers] and Bournemouth it was very difficult for us,” said Emery. “We are going to face next week Brentford as well and I know it’s going to be difficult – we have to respect them, trying to avoid their strengths and attack their weakness.”