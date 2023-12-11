Club hero Mark Bosnich makes bold Aston Villa title call

Back-to-back wins over Manchester City and Arsenal have moved Unai Emery’s team to within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Former goalkeeper Bosnich, part of the last Villa team to seriously challenge for the title when they eventually finished runners-up to Manchester United in 1993, is convinced Emery’s men are in the hunt.

He told Sky Sports: “I think Villa are in title contention. There is no doubt about that, as far as I am concerned.

“We are coming up to the halfway point and if you look at the number of points which may be needed to win it (the title), maybe it won’t be as high as in previous seasons.

“If you look at all the football being played, with people going down with injuries, I genuinely think they are in contention.”

Emery, who granted his players two days off after Saturday’s win over Arsenal before preparations begin for Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie at Zrinjski Mostar, has publicly played down their title chances.

That view has been echoed by his players, with captain John McGinn claiming to have banned mention of the “T-word” in the dressing room.

But Bosnich, also part of the last Villa team to win a major trophy when they lifted the 1996 League Cup, thinks privately players will believe they have a chance.

He explained: “I think their target at the start of the season would have been to win a trophy, whether it be the Conference League or the FA Cup, and to get into the top four.

“They have a very experienced manager, who has won Europa Leagues and the title in France, who will make sure he keeps a level keel on the way things are going.

“If they get into the top four, that is their goal fulfilled. Anything else is a bonus.

“But why not think to yourself, while you are there, we are just going to keep doing what we are doing. Anyone who asks about the title, we will play it down. But deep down, they will be thinking: 'Why not let’s have a crack at it?'

“I remember a victory at home to Manchester United in 1992, 1-0, that is when people started to think we were title contenders and we were in the end. I have the same feeling about Aston Villa this time around.”