Leon Bailey insists Aston Villa need to 'stay humble' and praises Unai Emery impact after Man City win

Bailey bagged the only goal of the game as Villa deservedly beat champions Man City to record their 14th straight home win.

The victory saw Villa leapfrog City into third place - but when asked about Villa being a potential title contender, Bailey insisted that isn't the way he and his team mates are looking at their current form.

He told Amazon Prime Sport: "It was a very special night and even more special to be able to win and score the goal, it is a magnificent feeling.

"It was a brilliant night and I can't put into words how I feel, I am delighted and so happy for the team.

"I think we showed great character and worked extremely hard to be able to get the three points.

"You know I always say to myself I don't think it is about looking at titles, it is about one step at a time.

"We are in a good rhythm and doing well, I just think we need to remain humble and put in the work every day, focus on the next challenge, then come the end of the season if we continue to play this way, see what happens in the end."

Bailey endured a difficult first season at Villa Park and only featured in 18 games.

Last season he was more of a regular fixture and this campaign he has bagged eight goals in 21 outings in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has credited people at the club for believing in him despite his difficult start - as well as Villa boss Unai Emery.

He added: "I struggled a lot in my first season here but I always knew I was capable, but sometimes it is very difficult.

"I have had people who believe in me and the team, and I just want to help as much as possible and I did that tonight and I am grateful for that and the three points.

"He's been amazing to me, amazing to the team, his way of doing things is different.

"He knows exactly what he wants from the team and you can see day in an day out what we are doing, and what we need to get the three points."