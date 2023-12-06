Aston Villa 1 Man City 0: Leon Bailey strike lifts Villa to third in Premier League

Exactly 15 years on from his first meeting with Pep Guardiola, a 4-0 defeat for Valencia against Barcelona, he finally scored his first triumph over his Spanish rival at the 14th attempt with a win which provided final confirmation, if it were still needed, his Villa team are serious contenders for a top four finish.

After putting in one of the best performances by any Villa side in years to beat the reigning Premier League and European champions, courtesy of Leon Bailey’s 74th minute strike, you might wonder whether they aren't capable of more? Leaders Arsenal visit on Saturday. Villa, now up to third having made their best ever start to a Premier League season after 15 matches, are just four points behind.

Manchester City's John Stones and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans

They will host the Gunners aiming for a 15th consecutive home league win to break a club record which has stood since 1903.

There has been no shortage for supporters to shout about since Emery’s team began that run in March but there had been nothing quite like this.

For much of the evening, it was as though Villa had an extra man, such was their dominance. The only surprise was they did not win by more.

Sure, Emi Martinez was needed to superbly deny Erling Haaland twice in quick succession. But those were the visitors only attempts on goal. Villa finished with 22 in one of the biggest 1-0 batterings ever seen.

Though Bailey’s goal contained a big element of fortune, his shot taking a deflection off Ruben Neves, it was deserved considering Villa’s all-round performance. Bailey, who rivalled captain John McGinn to be Villa’s man-of-the-match, was a fitting hero.

Pep Guardiola’s team are now winless in four league matches and admittedly they were missing some key players. John Stones returned to the City starting line-up following injury but there was no Jeremy Doku, who failed to recover from the knock sustained in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham. Jack Grealish and Rodri both missed out through suspension. City habe now lost all four matches this season in which the latter has been absent.

Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Villa started the match like a team who had won their last 13 straight at home, with City keeper Ederson called into action twice in the opening six minutes. Lucas Digne had already drilled a shot into the side netting when McGinn launched a ball over the top for Bailey running free down the right.

The Jamaica international’s right-footed shot was too close to cause Ederson serious trouble but from the resulting corner he was forced into a better save, clawing away Pau Torres’ curler after McGinn had found the Spain international in space.

The quality of those saves was quickly bested by his opposite number Martinez, who denied Haaland twice in quick succession, the second in stunning fashion. After palming away the City striker’s initial shot, following a smart Phil Foden through ball, he somehow recovered to push out a powerful header when Bernardo Silva had immediately returned the ball to the far post.

Bailey, kept in the team after scoring Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, was particularly lively and brought another save from Ederson with a shot from distance which moved through the air and was eventually pushed over the bar.

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey scores their side's winning goal

Villa were having the better of it but couldn’t quite fashion the big chance. Ezri Konsa beat Ederson to a Douglas Luiz free-kick but couldn’t get under the header. Josko Gvardiol then recovered superbly, having lost possession, to prevent Youri Tielemans striking at goal.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Villa thought they had their goal when Luiz headed home but celebrations were quickly cut short, with the ball having run just out of play prior to Lucas Digne’s cross.

Villa took time to rediscover the same rhythm after the break but when they did, around the hour mark, McGinn came within inches of breaking the deadlock when he ran on to Bailey’s pass, chopped inside Ruben Dias and rolled a shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

Still the moment would not come for the hosts until, with 16 minutes remaining, they got the fortune their performance deserved. Bailey escaped down the right and his shot took a nick off Dias and looped over a helpless Ederson, Villa Park exploding into a cauldron of noise.

Decibel levels nearly went up again soon after when Watkins’ shot deflected high and Luiz looked to pounce from close range, Ederson throwing himself in the way of the shot to keep the deficit at one.

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

City got fortunate again when Luiz curled an effort of the post but there were few real scares for Villa as they completed a famous night.

Teams

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne (Moreno 90), McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Tielemans (Ramsey 85), Bailey (Diaby 85), Watkins (Duran 90) Subs not used: Cash, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Dendoncker, Marschall (gk).

City (3-2-4-1): Ederson, Walker ©, Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Stones, Silva, Lewis (Nunes 68), Alvarez (Kovacic 68), Foden (Bobb 73), Haaland Subs not used: Phillips, Ake, Gomez, Carson (gk), Ortega (gk).