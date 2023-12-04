AFC Bournemouth 2 Aston Villa 2: player ratings - Emi Martinez shows why he is one of world's best

Emi Martinez

One excellent stop from Semenyo. Two superb ones from Solanke. Where would Villa be without him? It doesn’t bear thinking about.

Fantastic 8

Ezri Konsa

Didn’t enjoy himself much against the lively Semenyo, though he still managed to produce the tackle of the match. Lacked support.

Mixed 6

Diego Carlos

Basic error for the first goal. Thought he had levelled only to see the effort chalked off after a lengthy check.

Error 6

Pau Torres

Allowed Solanke far too much space for Bournemouth’s second goal. Looks great on the ball. Moved forward with confidence.

Moments 6

Lucas Digne

Not his greatest match defensively. Didn’t quite deliver in the attacking third the way he has at times this season either.

Underwhelming 6

John McGinn

Struggled to get into the match. Started on the left and moved into midfield as Emery looked to give Villa an extra body. Subbed.

Quiet 5

Youri Tielemans

Neat and tidy but you wondered whether his efforts might have been more effective further up the pitch.

Steady 6

Douglas Luiz

Should have scored just before the break when he sent a shot straight at Neto. Some bright moments, some less so.

Miss 6

Nicolo Zaniolo

Handed his first start in nearly a month and failed to grasp the opportunity. Booed by home supporters and looked off the pace.

Disappointing 5

Leon Bailey

Wasted a couple of early openings before bringing Villa level with a moment of quality. Created another chance for Luiz but quiet at other times.

Enigmatic 6

Ollie Watkins

Unfortunate not to get a penalty when Ryan Christie tried to rip the shirt from his back. His one chance came late and he took it superbly.

Finish 7

Substitutes

Jacob Ramsey (for Zaniolo, HT) 6, Jhon Duran (for McGinn, 65) 6, Alex Moreno (for Digne, 65) 6, Moussa Diaby (for Bailey, 74) 7, Matty Cash (for Konsa, 74)6. Subs not used: Lenglet, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk).