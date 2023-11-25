Tottenham v Aston Villa: Matt Maher's predicted line-up
Villa kick-off a big fortnight in their season with Sunday’s visit to Tottenham.
By Matt Maher
Here, Matt Maher outlines Unai Emery’s likely line-up.
Emi Martinez
Didn’t play in this fixture last season after having time off following the World Cup final. Will almost certainly pull through a minor injury to start this one. The first name on Villa’s team sheet.
Matty Cash
A mainstay of Villa’s team. Will want to improve on his last away performance at Nottingham Forest earlier this month.
Ezri Konsa
Despite being the only member of the England squad not to see any minutes, the call-up should have boosted the confidence of a player in the form of his life.