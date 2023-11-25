Tottenham v Aston Villa: Matt Maher's predicted line-up

Here, Matt Maher outlines Unai Emery’s likely line-up.

Emi Martinez

Didn’t play in this fixture last season after having time off following the World Cup final. Will almost certainly pull through a minor injury to start this one. The first name on Villa’s team sheet.

Matty Cash

A mainstay of Villa’s team. Will want to improve on his last away performance at Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Ezri Konsa

Despite being the only member of the England squad not to see any minutes, the call-up should have boosted the confidence of a player in the form of his life.