Tottenham v Aston Villa: Who's out and who's a doubt
Villa are assessing several players ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.
Here’s the lowdown of who’s in and who’s out.
John McGinn – 100 per cent
Left Scotland’s 3-3 draw with Norway after picking up an injury but trained fully with Villa on Friday and has told Emery he is ready to play.
Alex Moreno – 100 per cent
Was back on the bench for the three matches prior to the international break after finally recovering from the hamstring injury which has kept him out for six months. Made a big impression after joining from Real Betis in January but faces a battle to dislodge Lucas Digne from the starting XI.
Emi Martinez – 90 per cent
Emery was coy on the exact nature of the “pain” which kept Martinez out of training on Friday. But the Villa boss’ tone was positive when discussing his likely involvement in North London.
Leon Bailey – 90 per cent
Trained alone on Friday after returning from international duty with Jamaica. But Emery suggested the problem was not significant.
Nicolo Zaniolo – 90 per cent
Another who trained on his own due to a minor knock. Should feature.
Jacob Ramsey – 90 per cent
It’s been a frustrating few months for the midfielder, who missed the start of the season with a broken foot and then suffered a re-occurence after scoring in the 6-1 win over Brighton. Won’t start at Spurs but should make the bench.
Bertrand Traore – 0 per cent
The winger has been completely ruled out of Sunday’s match after once again returning from international duty with an injury.
Tyrone Mings – 0 per cent
The centre-back posted an update thanking fans for their support during the week but his road to recovery from a serious knee injury remains a lengthy one.
Emi Buendia – 0 per cent
Like Mings, Buendia faces several more months of rehab before he will be ready to play again.