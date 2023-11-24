Tottenham v Aston Villa: Who's out and who's a doubt

Here’s the lowdown of who’s in and who’s out.

John McGinn – 100 per cent

Left Scotland’s 3-3 draw with Norway after picking up an injury but trained fully with Villa on Friday and has told Emery he is ready to play.

Alex Moreno – 100 per cent

Was back on the bench for the three matches prior to the international break after finally recovering from the hamstring injury which has kept him out for six months. Made a big impression after joining from Real Betis in January but faces a battle to dislodge Lucas Digne from the starting XI.

Emi Martinez – 90 per cent

Emery was coy on the exact nature of the “pain” which kept Martinez out of training on Friday. But the Villa boss’ tone was positive when discussing his likely involvement in North London.

Leon Bailey – 90 per cent

Trained alone on Friday after returning from international duty with Jamaica. But Emery suggested the problem was not significant.

Nicolo Zaniolo – 90 per cent

Another who trained on his own due to a minor knock. Should feature.

Jacob Ramsey – 90 per cent

It’s been a frustrating few months for the midfielder, who missed the start of the season with a broken foot and then suffered a re-occurence after scoring in the 6-1 win over Brighton. Won’t start at Spurs but should make the bench.

Bertrand Traore – 0 per cent

The winger has been completely ruled out of Sunday’s match after once again returning from international duty with an injury.

Tyrone Mings – 0 per cent

The centre-back posted an update thanking fans for their support during the week but his road to recovery from a serious knee injury remains a lengthy one.

Emi Buendia – 0 per cent

Like Mings, Buendia faces several more months of rehab before he will be ready to play again.