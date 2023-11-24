Aston Villa assessing Emi Martinez injury ahead of Tottenham clash

The Argentina No.1 did not train on Friday while being checked over by the club’s medical staff, though boss Unai Emery is hopeful he will be fit to play in Sunday’s Premier League match at Tottenham.

Leon Bailey and Nicolo Zaniolo are also expected to pull through small knocks sustained while away with Jamaica and Italy respectively. Skipper John McGinn, meanwhile, has told Emery he is ready to play after coming off late in Scotland’s 3-3 draw with Norway last Sunday. Winger Bertrand Traore is out after returning from international duty with Burkina Faso injured.

Martinez made headlines during the fortnight break after attempting to intervene when violence broke out in the stands before Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in Brazil.

The 30-year-old was filmed jumping up into the stands trying to palm away a police officer’s baton.

“Always it is very emotional to play with your national team,” said Emery. “But I want to focus with him on the match on Sunday with us.

“He has come back with a little bit of pain but I think tomorrow he will be OK. If everything is going well, he will be ready for Tottenham on Sunday.”