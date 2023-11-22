Aston Villa striker Ebony Salmon included in England U23 squad

The Kingswinford-born star is one of three Villa players included in a 23-strong group for matches against France and Spain, with fellow forward Freya Gregory and midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown also getting the call.

Blues’ Lucy Thomas is one of three goalkeepers named in head coach Emma Coates’ squad.

The Young Lionesses are aiming to end the calendar year unbeaten and first travel to Paris to face France on Thursday, November 30 (3pm kick-off), before hosting Spain at Burton’s Pirelli Stadium on Monday, December 4 (7pm).

“It’s been a really successful year for our age group,” said Coates. “On the pitch we’ve put in some positive team performances and this season we’ve seen two players move across to the senior squad.

“Our ultimate objective is to maintain a flow of players ready-made for our senior team. We have an exciting group of players coming through our system; we’re focused on developing them technically and tactically but also helping them grow as people."