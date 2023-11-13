Unai Emery is looking forward to rest

Emery is not getting carried away, even after yesterday’s 13th successive home league win against Fulham which equalled the club’s post-war record, but admits that Villa’s recent form is something to be enjoyed.

“Of course, I am happy,” he said after yesterday’s 3-1 win. “I am happy that I can take my days off and relax with the results we have had and where we are at this moment in the table.

“And in the European Conference League table as well.

“But I also know in football each match is a new challenge.

“I am going to take some days to rest but my mind is in Tottenham and my mind is in Bournemouth and my mind is with Legia Warsaw here at home, and with Manchester City and Arsenal.

“They are going to be amazing matches and big challenges for everybody.

“We are going to be very excited, but life is passing very fast and it is very important to enjoy each moment.”