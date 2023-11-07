Carla Ward’s job under threat as Aston Villa beaten yet again

The defeat leaves Ward’s side bottom of the table after five defeats from their first five games this season. And the Villa boss knows that the powers that be at the club could be forced into making a decision about her future.

“You’re only a few games away from the sack. That’s the one certainty in football, it’s ruthless,” she said. “It’s a results business. I give the players everything, they give me everything.”

She added: “I will continue to give everything every minute I am here but it’s out of my hands.

“If the board chooses to sack me, I will leave with my head held high.”

In the Championship, Birmingham City extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 2-1 win over Reading. Charlie Devlin’s brace gave Darren Carter’s side all three points that moved them up to fifth in the division.

In the National League Northern Premier Division, Stourbridge were thrashed 5-0 by Newcastle United while Wolves lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Francesca Orthodoxou’s goal was not enough for Albion as they went down 3-1 at league leaders Burnley.

Sporting Khalsa thrashed Notts County in a stunning 11-0 win thanks to goals from Skye Owen (two), Laura Smith (two), Leonie Joyce, Megan Cann, Lowri Walker, Daisy Wickett, Olivia Stubbs, Alexandra Liddiard and Isabelle Austin-Short.

In Division One North, Darlaston Town were on the receiving end of an 11-0 beating by top-of-the-league Newcastle Town.

And goals from Mia Fellows and Jessica Bates could not prevent Walsall from being eliminated from the Division One Cup as they lost 3-2 to Leek Town Reserves.