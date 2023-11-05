Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gives take on Emi Martinez mistake

Martinez, last week crowned the world’s best goalkeeper, committed a rare calamity when he parried Orel Malanga’s shot into the net early in the second half at the City Ground.

That doubled the advantage given to Forest by Ola Aina’s early strike as Villa slipped to their first defeat in more than two months.

Emery said: “We are all human and can make mistakes. It is not just the goalkeeper.

“I never punish the mistake of the players because I want to try to get confidence in everyone and trying to do everything well.

“When we are facing other teams we have to try and get better than them. Never punishing the mistakes. For Emiliano, it is for everyone.”

Villa have won all five league home matches but taken just seven points from six away matches.

Emery added: “That’s the most important for us, to try and increase our level away. How? Reduce our mistakes and be strong defensively and try to impose our qualities and skills.

“Today we made mistakes but for 80 minutes had the control of the game with good positioning and good progress on the pitch. In the end we created chances.”