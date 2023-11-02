Aston Villa and Wolves players shortlisted for individual awards as Unai Emery nominated again

It is the second successive month the Spaniard has been nominated for the prize and the fifth occasion in total since he took charge at Villa Park a year ago.

Emery’s team took seven points from three league fixtures, following up a 1-1 derby draw at Wolves with successive home wins over West Ham and Luton which have left them sitting fifth in the table.

Villa boss Unai Emery has been nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the month award for October.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp, and Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou are the other managers nominated.

Meanwhile Wolves forward Pedro Neto and Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has also been shortlisted for the player of the month award after some excellent individual performances.

Neto currently has the most assists in the Premier League and registered one in each of the three games in the month.

Luiz, who scored twice in the win over West Ham, is up against Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Liverpool’s Mo Salah for the player prize.

Supporters can vote online for both awards, with the winners announced on Friday, November 10.