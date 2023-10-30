Aston Villa's Emi Martinez crowned world's best keeper

Emi Martinez

The 31-year-old was presented with the prestigious Lev Yashin Trophy at the Ballon D’Or awards ceremony in Paris.

“I’m full of emotion to have won this,” he said, after being handed the award by his father, Alberto.

“Without my teammates at Aston Villa and in the Argentina national team, this wouldn’t have been possible – this moment in my career.”

The Yashin Trophy is the latest prize claimed by Martinez, who was integral to Argentina winning the World Cup last December.

He was awarded the Golden Glove Award for best goalkeeper at the tournament, before also claiming the Fifa Best gong earlier this year.

Martinez, who joined Villa from Arsenal for £20million three years ago, is the fifth goalkeeper to win the Yashin Trophy, which was introduced in 2019.

Manchester City’s Ederson, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen were among the other keepers nominated.

Martinez also finished 15th overall in voting for the Ballon D’Or, awarded to the world’s best player.