Aston Villa mourn death of legendary all-time record appearance holder Charlie Aitken

Ian Ross holds League Cup with Brian Little, Charlie Aitken, Bobby McDonald and John Robson Former Villa Players Association 50th Anniversary Dinner at Villa Park. Charlie Aitken, Harry Burrows, Jimmy MacEwan and Gordon Lee The Cross pub, Stourbridge, plays host to , centre , Chris Nichols , Brian Little , front Charlie Aitken with landlord , left , Ted Etheridge.

Scottish left-back Aitken was a regular fixture for Villa between 1961 and 1976. in which time he turned out on 660 occasions, 657 of them starts, for the club.

Such was the Scot's longevity, his appearance haul stands him well in excess of 100 games more than second and third on the list – record goalscorer Billy Walker, with 531, and European Cup winner Gordon Cowans, on 527.

A club statement read: "Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club-record appearance holder Charlie Aitken. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Charlie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Aitken's time at Villa Park saw him feature in three divisions for the club as Villa dropped from the top flight to the Third Division, where the committed and popular full-back then helped his club climb to the First Division in 1974/75. That same season Aitken and Villa won the League Cup.

Villa's fall to the third tier and subsequent rise to the top table happened within eight years between 1967 and 1975. Such was Aitken's availability he was an ever-present across five seasons.

The tough-tackling Edinburgh-born left-back arrived in Birmingham for a trial in 1959 and, having impressed for the reserves, went on to make his first-team debut on the final day of the 1960/61 season against Sheffield Wednesday, the day legendary FA Cup-winning captain Johnny Dixon played his final game.

Aitken, who was educated in a rugby-only school where football was not permitted, went on to play for Villa until January 1976, where he made his final appearance in the top flight against Queens Park Rangers.

The two-time promotion winner also netted 16 goals in his loyal career with Villa. At international level he was capped three times by Scotland at under-23 level.

The left-sided defender was named Midland Footballer of the Year in 1974/75 and played in both legs against Royal Antwerp in Villa's first ever competitive European fixtures.