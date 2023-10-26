TV changes confirmed as Aston Villa's festive schedule mapped out

Unai Emery's Villa see plenty of TV time throughout the top flight fixtures in December and January. Pic: PA

Unai Emery's men welcome Premier League champions Manchester City on a Wednesday evening on December 6 for a late 8.15pm kick-off in a clash broadcast live on Amazon Prime. That follows an already confirmed trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, December 3 (2pm).

Villa are then back on the box at Villa Park three days later for the visit of Arsenal for a Sky Sports clash on Saturday, December 9 (5.30pm) for a testing double-header.

The following weekend sees Villa down in London for a Sunday clash at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium (2pm). That particular contest was moved back 24 hours due to Europa Conference League action in Bosnia against Zrinjski on Thursday evening.

Villa's Christmas plans have been marked out with Emery's men selected for a Friday night on December 22 in a Sky Sports clash at home to newly-promoted Sheffield United (8pm).

They are back in action on Boxing Day night, the following Tuesday, with a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, once again live on Amazon Prime, for an 8pm kick-off.

The New Year Villa Park clash against Burnley has been confirmed for a Saturday 3pm kick-off on Saturday, December 30.